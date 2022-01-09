PhotoFest! Casper Nordic Ski Race

The nordic ski circuit passed through Casper over the weekend thanks to an abundance of snow on the mountain. The trails, as usual, were good and it was a bit windy but the boys and girls started the Jacobson Memorial on Friday with a relay where the 2 person teams skied 3K, alternating between each other 1KK at a time. On Saturday, it was the classic 5K.

For the boys in the relay race, Jackson's Mason Wheeler had the best time in 14.41.6 and he is the defending 4A state champion in cross country. The next best time belonged to Lucas Wilmot of Jackson in 14.55.2 with Jackson's Sam Sinclair 3rd in 15.44.7

For the ladies in the relay, the top time was turned in by Lena Poduska of Jackson in 17.36.0 with Natrona's Hallie Wilhelm taking 2nd in 17.46.5. Ameya Eddy of Lander had the 3rd best time in 17.53.6.

In the boy's classic race on Saturday. Bridger Stiles of Jackson placed first in 16.18.0. His teammate Mason Wheeler took 2nd in 16.21.2 and his teammate Lucas Wilmot was 3rd in 16.56.3

On the girl's side in the 5K classic, Ally Wheeler of Natrona was the winner there in 19.16.1 with Kate Wilmot of Lander in 20.24.6. The 3rd place finisher was Jackson's Poduska in 20.43.2

The nordic skiers will be right back in Casper this weekend for the annual Invitational race on Casper Mountain. We have a lot of photos of Friday's action on the trails in our gallery. Enjoy!

