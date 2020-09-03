Owner of Popular Mills Restaurant Charged With Tax Evasion

Federal prosecutors say the owner of a popular Mills restaurant skimmed cash and tips from her business in order to falsify tax records.

A spokesman for the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed that Gma's owner Debbie Ridgley is charged with tax evasion. If convicted, Ridgley faces up to five years in federal prison, $250,000 in fines or both.

Information filed in federal court is limited, but it states Ridgley skimmed cash and tips from the income of her business and falsified business records to hide the skimmed cash. Doing so reduced the business's reported income thereby falsifying her federal income tax documents.

The charges were filed on Tuesday, court documents state.

Attorneys representing Ridgley were not immediately available to comment on the case.