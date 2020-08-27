Overturned Gasoline Tanker Closes Road in Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — An overturned tanker truck carrying gasoline has closed a road in Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone officials say the tanker overturned Thursday morning between Fishing Bridge and Mud Volcano in an area where the Grand Loop Road runs near the Yellowstone River.

Yellowstone officials didn’t immediately have information about how the crash happened, whether anybody was hurt and how much gasoline might have spilled but say cleanup crews are on the scene.

Another section of the loop road from West Thumb Junction to Old Faithful has reopened after being closed since Saturday due to a wildfire that has is now growing more slowly.