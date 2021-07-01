Over $100,000 Worth of Casper Vehicles Stolen

According to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, between June 28 and June 29, an unknown number of people broke into a secure property on Robertson Road and stole several vehicles and trailers.

Based on the pictures provided by the sheriff's office, the side-by-sides and trailers have unique features that make them more easily identifiable to the public.

The list of stolen items include:

A 2017 Can-Am Maverick X3, black and purple

A 2017 Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo, white with red/black trim

A 2020 Can-Am Maverick X3 RR, blue with bed delete kit

A 2020 Logan Coach enclosed fifth-wheel trailer, gray in color, Zebrus Edition

A 2017 Look enclosed trailer

The total value of the stolen property is over $100,000.

Provided by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on these stolen items are asked to call the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9300 or 911, or contact the Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at 307-577-8477.

Tips through Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous, and any information that aids in the investigation and/or prosecution of the individuals responsible, may be eligible for a monetary reward.