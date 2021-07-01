Over $100,000 Worth of Casper Vehicles Stolen

Provided by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office

According to the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, between June 28 and June 29, an unknown number of people broke into a secure property on Robertson Road and stole several vehicles and trailers.

Based on the pictures provided by the sheriff's office, the side-by-sides and trailers have unique features that make them more easily identifiable to the public.

The list of stolen items include:

  • A 2017 Can-Am Maverick X3, black and purple
  • A 2017 Can-Am Maverick X3 Turbo, white with red/black trim
  • A 2020 Can-Am Maverick X3 RR, blue with bed delete kit
  • A 2020 Logan Coach enclosed fifth-wheel trailer, gray in color, Zebrus Edition
  • A 2017 Look enclosed trailer

The total value of the stolen property is over $100,000.

Anyone with information on these stolen items are asked to call the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 235-9300 or 911, or contact the Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at 307-577-8477.

Tips through Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous, and any information that aids in the investigation and/or prosecution of the individuals responsible, may be eligible for a monetary reward.

