Over 100 Vaccines Doses Distributed to UW Employees

The University of Wyoming has had more than 100 employees who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and there are plans to make the vaccine available to other members of the UW community.

In addition to UWPD employees, those who are part of Phase 1a of vaccine administration in Albany County include Student Health Service employees; those involved in UW’s COVID-19 testing program; clinical providers in the College of Health Sciences; Student Affairs and UW Operations employees who work with students in quarantine and isolation; and athletics trainers.

Eventually, COVID-19 vaccinations are expected to be available to all employees and students, in accordance with priorities established by the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UW is working with Ivinson Memorial Hospital and Albany County Public Health on a comprehensive plan for vaccine administration for UW and all residents of Albany County.

A UW vaccine webpage has been established at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return/vaccination, and it will be updated as information becomes available.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app