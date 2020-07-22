PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Attorneys for Oregon have argued for a restraining order against federal agents deployed to quell protests in Portland.

A federal judge heard that argument and the U.S. government’s defense Wednesday.

Oregon's attorney general accuses federal agents of arresting protesters without probable cause, whisking them away in unmarked cars and using excessive force.

Federal authorities say the allegations are based on “a few threadbare declarations” from witnesses and a Twitter video.

The state lawsuit is part of the growing pushback against the Trump administration’s use of federal agents in Portland and its plans to do the same in other cities. It's deepening the country’s political divide.