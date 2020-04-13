OPEC, Oil Nations Agree to Nearly 10M Barrel Cut Amid Virus

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — OPEC, Russia and other oil-producing nations have finalized an unprecedented production cut of nearly 10 million barrels, or a tenth of global supply, in hopes of boosting crashing prices amid the coronavirus pandemic and a price war.

The group of nations agreed on a video conference Sunday to cut 9.7 million barrels a day to begin May 1.

Mexico had initially blocked the deal. Iran's oil minister also says several Middle Eastern nations agreed to an additional cut of 2 million barrels a day.

They reached the deal just hours before Asian markets were set to reopen Monday.