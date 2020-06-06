OPEC, Allied Nations Extend Nearly 10M Barrel Cut by a Month

AFP/Getty Images

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — OPEC and allied nations have agreed to extend a production cut of nearly 10 million barrels of oil a day through the end of July, hoping to boost energy prices hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ministers of the cartel and outside nations like Russia met via a video conference call Saturday.

Their decision was aimed at cutting out the excess production depressing prices as global aviation remains largely grounded due to the pandemic.

It represents some 10% of the world’s overall supply.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: cut, Energy, Oil, Oil Prices, OPEC, supply, United States
Categories: Associated Press, Casper News, National News, News, Wyoming News
Back To Top