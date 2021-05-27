Online Poll: What Can Wyoming Learn From The COVID-19 Pandemic?

The COVID-19 pandemic may not be over, but life in Wyoming is slowly returning to normal.

Restrictions are being lifted, more people are getting back to their normal routines, and things like Cheyenne Frontier Days and attending UW sporting events seem to be getting back on track.

So, have we learned anything from the past year and a half? Maybe you will always keep a supply of non-perishable food and toilet paper on hand?

Or the whole experience will make folks try to live healthier day-to-day lives going forward? Perhaps you don't think we learned anything at all?

Take our survey and give us your response.