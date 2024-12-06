Natrona County Arrest Log (12/5/24 – 12/6/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication
Clinton Palmer, 27 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency
Bailee Watt, 27 - Failure to Appear
Robert Gunn, 54 -Drivers License & Endorsements, Registration, Insurance Violation
Aiden Runyan, 21 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
Kendra Miller, 33 - Criminal Warrant
Eduardo Solis, 43 - Failure to Comply
Marlyee Friday, 22 - Failure to Comply X2
Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Public Intoxicaiton
Darrion Jones, 26 - Criminal Bench Warrant
Henry Navarrete-Rodriguez, 37 - Courtesy Hold
Dante Oster, 29 - Courtesy Hold
Rhonda Miller, 55 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Manufacture, Sale
Xavier Strothman, 20 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Hold for Probation and Parole
James Haack, 35 - Vandalism
Shawn Nash, 45 - Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Possession Meth, Breach of Peace, Falsely Report a Crime
Hauser Harris, 37 - Possession of a Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant/Hold for Agency X2
Michael Adams, 66 - DWUI
Matthew Collins, 39 - NCIC Hit
Tony Boralho, 28 - Criminal Warrant
Nicholas Lipham, 34 - DWUI
Dustin Burke, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole
