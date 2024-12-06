Natrona County Arrest Log (12/5/24 – 12/6/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication

Clinton Palmer, 27 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Bailee Watt, 27 - Failure to Appear

Robert Gunn, 54 -Drivers License & Endorsements, Registration, Insurance Violation

Aiden Runyan, 21 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Kendra Miller, 33 - Criminal Warrant

Eduardo Solis, 43 - Failure to Comply

Marlyee Friday, 22 - Failure to Comply X2

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 47 - Public Intoxicaiton

Darrion Jones, 26 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Henry Navarrete-Rodriguez, 37 - Courtesy Hold

Dante Oster, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Rhonda Miller, 55 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Defraud Drug & Alcohol Test: Manufacture, Sale

Xavier Strothman, 20 - County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Hold for Probation and Parole

James Haack, 35 - Vandalism

Shawn Nash, 45 - Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, Possession Meth, Breach of Peace, Falsely Report a Crime

Hauser Harris, 37 - Possession of a Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, County Warrant/Hold for Agency X2

Michael Adams, 66 - DWUI

Matthew Collins, 39 - NCIC Hit

Tony Boralho, 28 - Criminal Warrant

Nicholas Lipham, 34 - DWUI

Dustin Burke, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole

