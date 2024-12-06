City of Casper opens Coolest Name Contest for snowplow

CASPER, Wyo. — Winter is coming and the City of Casper is, once again, relying on the brilliant minds of Natrona County residents to think of a name for its snowplow.

That’s according to a release from the city, which stated that it opened its Coolest Name Contest on Dec. 5. The contest will remain open until Dec. 18.

“We hope we receive creative, fun, and family-friendly names from which our judges can choose,” said streets and traffic manager Shad Rodgers in the release. “We name one snowplow a year.”

The submission period is Dec. 5–18, 2024. The winner of the contest will be announced on Dec. 20.

“We’re excited to see the creativity in this contest,” Rodgers said. “It’s a chance for the community to show its spirit while welcoming the winter season.”

Guidelines, entry details and the submission form can be found at Casperwy.gov.

Most Popular Baby Names of 2024 According to a study by Baby Center, nearly every top-10 name from 2023 is holding steady in 2024, with some exceptions. Ellie joins the top 10 girl names for the first time ever, bumping Evelyn down to the 11th spot. Asher made a comeback to top 10 for boy names, while Luca is out. There were also new names that made the top 100 list for the first time: Walker, Bennett, Adriel, Ember, and Oakley. After being in the top 100 girl names for more than 60 years, Sarah is out. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

2024 Birds N' Bucks Food Drive & Fundraiser It was another successful year for the longstanding tradition started by Bryan Scott a dozen years ago. This year raised close to $8,000 and brought about 500 turkey dinners to Casper families in need.