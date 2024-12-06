City of Casper opens Coolest Name Contest for snowplow
CASPER, Wyo. — Winter is coming and the City of Casper is, once again, relying on the brilliant minds of Natrona County residents to think of a name for its snowplow.
That’s according to a release from the city, which stated that it opened its Coolest Name Contest on Dec. 5. The contest will remain open until Dec. 18.
“We hope we receive creative, fun, and family-friendly names from which our judges can choose,” said streets and traffic manager Shad Rodgers in the release. “We name one snowplow a year.”
The submission period is Dec. 5–18, 2024. The winner of the contest will be announced on Dec. 20.
“We’re excited to see the creativity in this contest,” Rodgers said. “It’s a chance for the community to show its spirit while welcoming the winter season.”
Guidelines, entry details and the submission form can be found at Casperwy.gov.
Most Popular Baby Names of 2024
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media