Natrona County Public Library Hosting ‘Poetry Out Loud’ Competition for High School Students

The Natrona County Public Library is hosting the 'Poetry Out Loud' regional competition on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Get our free mobile app

This competition is geared towards high schools with a story to tell.

"The Library is seeking registrants for Poetry Out Loud, a national recitation competition for high school students organized by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation," a press release from the NCPL stated. "The competition encourages students to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation, and helps them to develop public speaking skills, self-confidence, and a love of literature."

According to the release, this competition will, at first, feature high school students from across Natrona County who will compete against each other for the chance to advance to the Wyoming state finals and then, potentially, the national competition taking place in Washington D.C.

Each student will recite three poems of their own choosing, selected from an anthology of over 900 classic and contemporary poems," the release stated. "The poems can be of any style or form and must be memorized and recited without the aid of notes. The judges will evaluate the students on their physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, level of understanding, and overall performance. The winner of the competition will receive a cash prize, and the opportunity to represent Natrona County at the state finals."

The winner of the regional competition will advance to the state competition in Cheyenne in March. If chosen for the national competition, they would be competing for a $20,000 scholarship.

“We’re providing the space for the competition, but really this opportunity is made possible because of our partners,” said Chelsie Troutman, Teen Specialist for the Natrona County Library. “We’re able to offer our Casper competition, prize money, and travel accommodations thanks to a local partnership with the Wyoming Arts Council.”

This is one of the many events that the Natrona County Public Library puts on throughout the year. The Library is committed to providing a space for people of all ages to express themselves in a variety of ways.

The release noted that the Natrona County Library is extremely excited to host this event, "which celebrates the power of poetry and the talents of our young people."

“Poetry Out Loud is a wonderful program that helps students to develop a deeper appreciation for literature and the art of self-expression,” said Library Director, Lisa Scroggins. “We are honored to be a part of this national effort to promote poetry and the spoken word, and we look forward to seeing the amazing performances of our local students.”

The event is happening on Saturday, February 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information on the competition, you can visit the Poetry Out Loud website. To register for the competition, visit this website or call 307-577-7323.

"The Natrona County Library is dedicated to providing access to information, ideas, and culture for all members of our community," the release said. "We believe that poetry is an essential part of human expression, and we are proud to support and encourage the next generation of poets and literary leaders."