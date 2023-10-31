Nominate Your Favorite Wyoming Veteran For Voyage of Valor To DC

AARP Wyoming is looking for nominations to send US Military Veterans aged 65 and over, living in Wyoming to Washington, DC to visit the nation’s capital, as well as see the monuments and memorials built in honor of our veterans’ service and sacrifice.

To nominate a veteran for these four-day trips, click here.

The trips to DC are fulfilled through Wish of a Lifetime, a charitable affiliate of AARP that grants life-changing wishes to older adults and inspires people to redefine aging in America. The Wyoming Voyage of Valor is a Wyoming-specific trip that brings 20 veterans and their companion to Washington in May of 2024. AARP Associate State Director for Local Advocacy and Outreach Jennifer Baier says if there is enough interest, another trip to Washington may be added.

“We saw Wish of a Lifetime was doing wishes to send veterans to Washington DC on its Facebook page,” Baier says. “We called Wish of a Lifetime and told them our Honor Flights had ceased to exist. Partnering with Wish of a Lifetime from AARP is going to make visiting monuments, reconnecting with loved ones, and fulfilling lifelong dreams of visiting DC a reality for Wyoming Veterans and their families.”

Nominations are due by February 1, 2024 and the 20 veterans will be selected by Wish of a Lifetime. Nominees need to be over age 65, and military veterans, but do not need to be combat vets, nor do they need to be highly decorated veterans. Wish of a Lifetime will address logistics, such as specific days for the trip, based on weather and the most convenient airport for Wyoming’s Voyage of Valor to originate from once nominations are received.

For more information, contact Baier at: jbaier@aarp.org.

