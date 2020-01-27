Nighttime Rocket Attack on US Embassy in Baghdad Injured 1

A top U.S. military commander says a mortar attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad injured one American national and caused material damage.

Staff at the embassy in the Iraqi capital had initially said it was a katyusha rocket attack the previous day that had slammed into a restaurant inside the embassy compound.

They spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The U.S. Embassy is in the Iraqi capital's Green Zone, and has been a flashpoint amid wider regional tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

A violent overnight crackdown by Iraqi security forces also killed one protester in the south.