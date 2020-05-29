The Nicolaysen Art Museum has canceled its annual NIC Fest, according to a news release Friday.

The NIC Fest is usually held in early- to mid-June, but was rescheduled for July 23-25 because of the health concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had hoped that by postponing until late July we would have had a chance to bring this amazing community event back," according to the news release.

However, the museum had no choice but to cancel under the current guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the recent announcements from Gov. Mark Gordon.

During NIC Fest, the area around The Nic, 400 E. Collins St., is blocked to traffic and thousands of area residents attend the free three-day event.

The streets, sidewalks and museum grounds are decked with tents for vendors and artists, stages are set for performances by local and regional bands, and food trucks sell their specialties.

Under those guidelines and community feedback, though, the museum intends to reopen on June 11 for those comfortable visiting public spaces in the galleries and Discovery Center.

For more information, visit the Nicolaysen Art Museum's website.

