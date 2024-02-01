NIC Celebrating Wyoming Women with Immersive Exhibit

Join The NIC and artist Lindsay Buk tomorrow, Feb. 2, for the opening of her landmark exhibit, "Women in Wyoming! A celebration of Wyoming’s incredible women." The exhibit is an immersive experience showcasing the modern-day strength and spirit of Wyoming women and girls.

The Women in Wyoming exhibit features large-scale portraits, an audio soundscape incorporating natural sounds captured on location to snippets of the podcast interview episodes, as well as interactive storytelling components which engage the audience to tell stories about inspiring women in their own lives.

The exhibit will also feature artifacts from the subjectsincluding clothing, artworks, and even a 1968 Cadillac.

The mission of "Women in Wyoming" is to tell the inspiring stories of contemporary Wyoming women through art and media, celebrating their achievements, power, and learned wisdom.

From artists to politicians, ranchers, authors, business women, and community stewards, the project highlights some of Wyoming’s changemakers, rule breakers, and innovators through podcast interviews and portrait photography.

By illuminating the power of women through art and media, Women in Wyoming is dedicated to pioneering a platform to promote the integrity, diversity, and profound legacy of Wyoming women and girls.

The opening reception will take place on February 2nd from 6-8PM as part of WinterFest from Visit Casper.

Drinks will be served by Ramkota Inn and Conference Center as well as food from Grant Street Grocery.

Admission is $5 per person, $10 for a family, or free with a NIC membership.

