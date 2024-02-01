Calling All Employers And Organizations: Take Part In The Oil City Corporate Challenge

Food Bank of Wyoming is inviting employers and organizations statewide to participate in the first-ever "Oil City Corporate Challenge" to make a BIG difference for local communities.

This friendly, three-month competition gives workers a chance to give back to their community and learn more about local hunger and poverty issues in the state of Wyoming.

Participants have four ways to earn points in the Challenge:

1. Running a company virtual food drive

2. Raising individual donations

3. Logging volunteer hours

4. Or a combination of all three

At the end of the challenge, Food Bank of Wyoming will award corporate winners in three categories: Overall Winner, Best Virtual Food Drive, and Most Volunteer Hours.

The team with the most total points, or the most points in one of the listed prize categories, wins the traveling trophy. However, the ultimate victory is, of course, helping neighbors across the state.

Employers or groups interested in the Oil City Corporate Challenge can register their team today by contacting Danica Sveda at dsveda@wyomingfoodbank.org.

Food Bank of Wyoming encourages interested corporations or groups to get involved in the Challenge sooner rather than later.

The earlier interested parties join, the more time they have to raise donations and log volunteer hours.

Participants interested in volunteering as part of the Corporate Challenge are encouraged to reach out to Food Bank of Wyoming as soon as possible to get on the volunteer calendar early and ensure space for your group is available. Financial donations for the Challenge must be made by 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2024.

To get you started and further encourage participation in the Oil City Corporate Challenge, visit wyomingfoodbank.org/get-involved/volunteer and click on “Volunteer Calendar.”

