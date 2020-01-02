New Wyoming Law May Affect Vehicle Co-Owners

County clerks throughout Wyoming are working with car dealerships to help spread the word about a new law regarding motor vehicle titles issued after Jan. 1, 2020.

Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee says the new law allows multiple people who purchase a vehicle and list their names with no conjunction or join them with "or" on the title, to sell the vehicle with only one signature.

Prior to Jan. 1, 2020, all owners on a title -- regardless of how their names were joined -- were required to sign.

Lee says if the owners' names are joined by "and", "and/or" or if they indicate "joint ownership with rights of survivorship" on the title, the signatures of all owners are still required to sell the vehicle.

