Amelia, Olivia & Liam Wyoming’s Most Popular Baby Names in 2020

Amelia, Olivia and Liam were the most popular names given to newborns in Wyoming last year, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Amelia joined Olivia as the most common name for girls followed by Harper, Paisley and Ella. Amelia, Paisley and Ella were each new to Wyoming’s top five names for girls, knocking longtime favorite Emma out of the top five.

Liam again topped the boys' names followed by Oliver -- which shared the top spot with Liam in 2019 -- Wyatt, Logan and Jackson.

Wyoming saw 6,127 resident births last year, 440 less than in 2019. The high over the past decade was in 2015 with 7,716 resident births.