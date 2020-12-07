New Mexico Stuns Cowboy Football Team in Las Vegas

The Wyoming Cowboys absorbed a very unpleasant loss on Saturday as they were defeated by New Mexico in Las Vegas 17-16. The Cowboys were huge favorites in the game but only threw for the ball for 91 yards but rushed for 283. In four trips inside the Lobo 20 yard line, the Pokes managed just 3 field goals and a fumble. That turnover from running back Trey Smith was a back-breaker and overall he had a solid game with 154 yards rushing and a touchdown. Quarterback Levi Williams was 4-12 for 72 yards with an interception and his back-up Gavin Berruip was 1-5 for 18 yards.

The Cowboy defense held New Mexico to 17 points which isn't too bad but they had their hands full with running back Bobby Cole with 131 yards rushing and a receiving touchdown. Remember, the Lobos were on a 14 game losing streak coming into the game and played a couple of walk-on quarterbacks that accounted for just 92 yards of passing.

This was a tough loss considering that UW defeated UNLV the week before 45-14. It won't be easy this week with a talented Boise State squad coming to Laramie on Saturday at 4 pm.