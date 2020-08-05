New Chief of Embattled Colorado Force Wants Cops to See Bias

DENVER (AP) — The new leader of the suburban Denver police department whose officers put Elijah McClain in a chokehold before the young Black man died last year and handcuffed Black girls over the weekend says she's committed to rebuilding the community's trust.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson says she will empower officers to veer away from strict training protocols and is asking them to think about whether they are acting on their biases.

Wilson says the scene of the girls lying face down on the ground next to a car police thought was stolen was “inhumane."

She said it would have never happened had officers used their common sense.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app