Nest Camera Shows Jackson Home Visited By Mountain Lion Family

It's not exactly a big secret that if you live in Wyoming there's at least a chance that your home will have wildlife nearby. But, one Jackson Hole family learned they had a very big mountain lion family that paid them a visit while they were sleeping.

Check out these big cats that appeared on a Nest security camera that was shared by Jackson Hole News & Guide.

Hunter-Ed documents that mountain lions are very common in our state, but they're rarely seen since they prefer the rocky part of the wilderness.

You might remember that a mountain lion was captured in the city limits of Casper back in the summer of 2019. Another big cat was spotted in town in the summer of 2020, too.

Mountain lions don't normally come in contact with human beings in cities although there was the story of the cat that was spotted watching kids playing a few weeks ago. Plus there was the viral picture where it was near impossible to spot a lurking mountain lion. This is one predator we prefer would stay in the wild where it belongs.