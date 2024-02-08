NCSD Student Musicians Shine at All-State Music Festival
On January 14th through the 16th talented students from around Wyoming performed at the All State Music Competition in Casper.
Congratulations to each of the exceptional student musicians from Kelly Walsh High School and Natrona County High School, who joined hundreds of their peers from across the state to showcase their extraordinary musical talents at the Wyoming All-State Music Festival.
This exciting event celebrates student musicians for their tremendous talents and dedication to musical excellence.
Students are selected for “All State Status” through a blind audition process in early November.
Students spent two days together immersed in a world of music while collaborating with their fellow musicians and learning from world-class conductors in preparation for the final musical performance.
NCSD All-State Music Selections
Kelly Walsh HS Band
Parker Bartlett - Tenor Sax
Gavin Crolla - Alto Sax
Kenna Crown - Trumpet
Evan DePaolo - Percussion/Timpani
Camren Ehrlich - Horn
Jacx Ellis - Tuba
Jackson Lippincott - Bassoon
Valerie Martinez - Clarinet
Corter McCarthy - Percussion
Giselle Moreno - Bass Clarinet
Sarah Norcross - Trombone
Tavia Ossa - Tuba
Lana Page - Clarinet
Layne Parks - Oboe
Tabitha Pelton - Flute
Samantha Pelton - Trumpet
Miles Puryear - Trombone
Alexander Rapp - Trumpet
Raegan Rose - Bassoon
Ryan Rose - Baritone
Jacob Stevens - Tuba
Tyler Stiefvater - Horn
Brody Stone - Percussion
Goldie Warner - Bassoon
Tre Weant - Clarinet
Cheyenne Whitley - Alto Sax
Anna Wold - Flute
Kelly Walsh HS Orchestra
Alexander Ivanov - Violin
Tage Longhurst - Cello
Aiden Rauzi - Violin
Emma Schwarzrock - Violin
Jamie Yates - Viola
Kelly Walsh HS Choir
Jonas Blank Tenor
Lexi Howard - Soprano
Andrew Limmer - Bass
Sara Loghry - Alto
Jonah Mogen - Tenor
Halle Morris - Alto
Christopher Pike - Bass
Jane Wilson - Soprano
Natrona County HS Band
Madeline Elston - Flute
Aidan Murphy - Tenor Sax
Arielle Purcell - Trombone
Allie Weis - Horn
Natrona County HS Orchestra
Jonathan Krum - Violin
Linsey Thomason Violin
Natrona County HS Choir
Kallie Beckman - Soprano
Kaylee Christensen - Soprano
Charles Frausto - Tenor
Ayla Huss - Alto
Hudson Nicol - Bass
Ashton Rosburg - Bass
