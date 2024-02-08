NCSD Student Musicians Shine at All-State Music Festival

On January 14th through the 16th talented students from around Wyoming performed at the All State Music Competition in Casper.

Congratulations to each of the exceptional student musicians from Kelly Walsh High School and Natrona County High School, who joined hundreds of their peers from across the state to showcase their extraordinary musical talents at the Wyoming All-State Music Festival.

This exciting event celebrates student musicians for their tremendous talents and dedication to musical excellence.

Students are selected for “All State Status” through a blind audition process in early November.

Students spent two days together immersed in a world of music while collaborating with their fellow musicians and learning from world-class conductors in preparation for the final musical performance.

NCSD All-State Music Selections

Kelly Walsh HS Band

Parker Bartlett - Tenor Sax

Gavin Crolla - Alto Sax

Kenna Crown - Trumpet

Evan DePaolo - Percussion/Timpani

Camren Ehrlich - Horn

Jacx Ellis - Tuba

Jackson Lippincott - Bassoon

Valerie Martinez - Clarinet

Corter McCarthy - Percussion

Giselle Moreno - Bass Clarinet

Sarah Norcross - Trombone

Tavia Ossa - Tuba

Lana Page - Clarinet

Layne Parks - Oboe

Tabitha Pelton - Flute

Samantha Pelton - Trumpet

Miles Puryear - Trombone

Alexander Rapp - Trumpet

Raegan Rose - Bassoon

Ryan Rose - Baritone

Jacob Stevens - Tuba

Tyler Stiefvater - Horn

Brody Stone - Percussion

Goldie Warner - Bassoon

Tre Weant - Clarinet

Cheyenne Whitley - Alto Sax

Anna Wold - Flute

Kelly Walsh HS Orchestra

Alexander Ivanov - Violin

Tage Longhurst - Cello

Aiden Rauzi - Violin

Emma Schwarzrock - Violin

Jamie Yates - Viola

Kelly Walsh HS Choir

Jonas Blank Tenor

Lexi Howard - Soprano

Andrew Limmer - Bass

Sara Loghry - Alto

Jonah Mogen - Tenor

Halle Morris - Alto

Christopher Pike - Bass

Jane Wilson - Soprano

Natrona County HS Band

Madeline Elston - Flute

Aidan Murphy - Tenor Sax

Arielle Purcell - Trombone

Allie Weis - Horn

Natrona County HS Orchestra

Jonathan Krum - Violin

Linsey Thomason Violin

Natrona County HS Choir

Kallie Beckman - Soprano

Kaylee Christensen - Soprano

Charles Frausto - Tenor

Ayla Huss - Alto

Hudson Nicol - Bass

Ashton Rosburg - Bass