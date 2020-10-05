NC Vs. Sheridan Football 10-2-20 [VIDEO]

c

Natrona and Sheridan have played some memorable games over the past few years and Friday's contest certainly was out of the ordinary. It took 4 overtimes with NC winning 38-31 to leave both teams 3-3. Each team found the end zone in each of the first three overtimes. The Mustangs scored in the 4th overtime and Sheridan fumbled at the five-yard line to end the game. It was a compelling finish between these two rivals and here are a few images from that contest on Friday in Casper.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Major Newspaper Headlines From the Year You Were Born