Natrona County Grad Presents “We Can STEM!” Senior Pic to Science Zone as Thank-You

Casper's Science Zone received a special presentation and gift from a Natrona County High School graduate.

On July 26, Aly Sowers presented her "We Can STEM!" senior picture, photographed by Clint Saunders, to The Science Zone's staff, as well as a speech.

Sowers has been a member of the Science Zone since she was two years old and credits them for much of her passion and curiousity. Now she brings her cousins.

"Because of the hands-on opportunities that The Science Zone has provided me over the years, I have the confidence to pursue a degree in science. I was accepted into the South Dakota School of Mines Accelerated Master's Chemistry program" said Sowers in her speech.

Sowers drew inspiration from Rosie the Riveter for her senior pictures to reflect the women's movement in the workplace, specifically in STEM.

"Not only for women in the sciences, but to show that STEM is accessible for everyone."

