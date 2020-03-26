Navy Vet Freed From Iranian Prison Ill, Seeks Transfer to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy veteran released from an Iranian prison last week on a medical furlough is sick with symptoms of the coronavirus and is requesting a humanitarian evacuation to the U.S. for medical treatment.

A spokesman for Michael White says White was hospitalized Wednesday in a ward for coronavirus patients in Iran and has experienced fever, fatigue, a cough and shortness of breath since his furlough.

He is asking for Iran to release him to the United States.

White was detained in July 2018 while visiting a girlfriend in Iran and was later convicted of insulting Iran's supreme leader and posting private information.