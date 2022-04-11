KW’s Allison Boroz Signs with Dakota Tech for Softball & Soccer

Kelly Walsh athlete Allison Boroz has signed with Dakota County Technical College for softball and soccer. So far this season in softball, Boroz is hitting .520 with 13 hits and 12 RBI's with 12 of those hits going for extra bases. She has an on-base percentage of 571 and has scored 13 runs. On defense, she plays both in the outfield and the infield.

Last season, Boroz was solid at the plate, hitting .486 with 17 hits, 17 runs scored, 16 runs batted in, and 2 home runs. She also played club/travel softball with the Casper Cobras, the Casper Rebels, and the Valor Valkyrie team.

Dakota Tech is a Division II junior college located in Rosemount, Minnesota. The Blue Knights are currently 7-7 on the season.

Get our free mobile app

Kelly Walsh Vs. Natrona Softball 4-7-22 Kelly Walsh Vs. Natrona Softball 4-7-22