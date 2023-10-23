Natrona County Sees Gas Prices Dip Below $3 a Gallon

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming drop another nickel per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.66 today, according to GasBuddy's survey of stations in . Prices in are a month ago and stand a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.8 cents in the last week and stands at $4.48 per gallon.

The cheapest fuel in Natrona County on Monday was $2.99 at Ridley’s Family Market at 300 SE Wyoming Blvd.

"As air temperatures trend downward as we progress into fall, gasoline prices have seen another week of their own seasonal fall. The national average is on the cusp of falling to the lowest level since March, something that could happen this week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Demand for gasoline continues to weaken as we get closer to seeing the first snow flurries fly across some areas of the country, and against the backdrop of winter, there isn't as much desire to get out. Coupled with cheaper winter gasoline and refinery issues that have faded to the rearview thanks to the drop in demand, gasoline prices have been weakening even as oil prices have climbed, putting pressure on refineries as margins flatten and gasoline becomes the unwanted byproduct of producing other products like diesel and jet fuel, which command a higher price than gasoline. However, there's only so much refineries can do, because they must produce gasoline at high quantity to get those premium barrels. For now, that trend will likely mean further declines in the weeks ahead, before prices bottom out between Thanksgiving and Christmas."

