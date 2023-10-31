Natrona County School District Shares Information on Inclement Weather Protocol

A recent statement from the Natrona County School District says that schools will only close for inclement weather or natural disasters if the community is unable to operate safely.

NCSD’s Inclement Weather team continually monitors forecasted weather conditions that may impact school operations. Communications are sent out via text and a phone call by approximately 5:30 a.m. from NCSD Public Relations. News agencies will be contacted to send a message to the community. Updates will also be posted on NCSD's social media and website.

NCSD may implement Classroom-Based Virtual Education (Temporary Virtual Learning Day) as applicable. This day will be a full temporary virtual learning day and will count as a school day. As a proactive planning measure, schools should be sending home technology in preparation for potential Classroom-Based Virtual Education, including over holidays and extended breaks.

Parents/guardians will be notified via Infinite Campus if an inclement weather day will be a Classroom-Based Virtual Education day. The primary factor in the consideration of an inclement weather day will continue to be the safe transportation of students and staff to and from school/work. The criteria for the evaluation of an inclement weather day will remain the same, and NCSD is committed to continuing in-person school operations as long as the transportation conditions permit.

There are several closure options available to the District:

1. Full Closure - All schools, departments, and programs will not open for the full school day. This decision is made when current and future weather conditions are extremely hazardous and are not expected to improve throughout the day. No buses will operate. No students report to school, and all after-school activities are canceled. Only designated employees report to work.

2. Late Start - All schools will open at a designated time. This decision is made when weather conditions are expected to improve greatly after the original start of school. Bus route time will be altered. Employees report to work at normal time or when conditions permit but prior to the designated start time.

3. Early Dismissal - All schools will release students early at a designated time. This decision is made when inclement weather or other conditions are expected to deteriorate before the end of school, and it is necessary for the safe transportation of students. Bus route times will be altered. All after-school activities are canceled. Employees will be allowed to leave as directed by their administrator.

4. Full or partial options (1, 2, or 3) - Many of our schools are not located in the Casper area. Hazardous conditions may exist at some schools and not others. NCSD may exercise one of the above options for a particular school while others continue their normal operation.

5. Classroom-Based Virtual Learning Day. (Temporary Virtual Learning Day) - Students will receive instruction outside the physical classroom through virtual delivery.

