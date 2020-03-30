The Wyoming Department of Health reports that one more novel coronavirus case has been identified in Natrona County, and another six since Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 94.

The Department of Health had no further information on the new Natrona County patient.

The number of counties with the presumptive positive cases is still 15.

Of those who have tested positive, 24 have recovered, according to the Health Department.

As of Monday morning, The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has completed 1,389 tests.

The U.S. Centers for Diseasee Control and Prevention has completed one test.

Commercial labs have completed 436 tests.

These are the cases by county:

Albany: 1.

Carbon: 3.

Campbell: 1.

Converse: 1.

Fremont: 24.

Goshen: 1.

Johnson: 5.

Laramie: 20.

Natrona: 10.

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 8.

Sublette: 1.

Sweetwater: 1.

Teton: 16.

Washakie: 1.