Natrona County Public Library Showing ‘Hocus Pocus’ Today at 4pm

It's another glorious day in Casper today...and it makes us sick.

What doesn't make us sick, however, is the Disney classic film 'Hocus Pocus,' starring the goddess herself, Bette Midler. Halloween just isn't Halloween without 'Hocus Pocus' and the Natrona County Public Library is hosting the film for teens in 7-12 grade today, beginning at 4pm.

"Yo, teens! We're having a spooktacular movie night at the Library just for folks in grades 7-12," the library's event page wrote. "We'll be watching one of Disney's greatest live-action Halloween movies, in which 3 witches embark on a quest to suck the souls of young children in Salem Massachusetts on Halloween night in order to maintain their own youth and vitality. Join us on Thursday, October 28 at 4 PM in the Crawford Room for this creepy cinematic adventure. All snacks provided at no cost. Call 577-7323 for more information."

Free snacks AND the greatest Halloween movie of all time? Count us in. Actually, don't. We're grownups and that would be looked down upon. But if you're in grades 7-12, you should absolutely find yourself in the Crawford Room of the Natrona County Public Library.

Don't be scared, guys. There's nothing to worry about. It's just a bunch of hocus pocus.