Natrona County Man Charged With Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Charles Hullinger. Tom Morton, Townsquare Media.

A Natrona County man has been charged with five counts of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the information read to him during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday.

Charles Hullinger, 42, heard the counts including one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor and one count third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, according to the charges read by Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen.

Conviction of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 50 years imprisonment, Patchen said.

Conviction of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor is punishable by up to 15 years imprisonment.

Hullinger told the court that he also has a residence in Douglas.

Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Arrache recommended a bond of $100,000 cash or surety.

Patchen agreed, adding that Hullinger must not leave Natrona or Converse counties without the permission of the court.

Hullinger will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out of jail and 20 days if he does. In the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and that Hullinger probably committed it. If a judge agrees with the state, Hullinger will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

