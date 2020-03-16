Natrona County Library Suspends Public Operations Amid Virus

The Natrona County Library will suspend public operations, effective immediately, due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

Lisa Scroggins, the library's executive director, made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon at Casper City Hall.

The decision follows Sunday's recommendation from Governor Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow that all Wyoming schools close for a period of three weeks.

A short time later on Sunday, the Natrona County School District announced its schools will close until April 5.

Many of library resources are available online at natronacountylibrary.org.

See a list of the library's latest precautions here.

