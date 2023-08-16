Natrona County Judge Sentences Man to 5–10 for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A man who was arrested in November 2022 for sexual abuse of a child appeared for sentencing in Natrona County District court on Wednesday, Aug 16.

Ryan Ao originally pleaded not guilty back in January to three charges: sexual intrusion, sexual contact, and immodest, immoral, or indecent liberties. In an agreement with the prosecuting attorney, Ao changed his plea on the condition that two of the charges be dismissed. He pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree.

In line with the plea agreement, Judge Daniel Forgey imposed a sentence of a five to ten years in prison. Ao has credit for 299 days served already.

Forgey also ordered Ao to pay $5,475 in restitution to the Wyoming Department of Victims Services.

The investigation began in April of last year when authorities first received a report than an 8 year old girl had been sexually abused by Ao, stating that the abuse began when the alleged victim was only 5 years old.

An interview was conducted by the Children's Advocacy Project that documented the inapropriate happenings between Ao and the victim, according to court records.

