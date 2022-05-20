Failure to Fix Violation May Lead to Cheyenne Restaurant’s Demise

A Cheyenne restaurant's unwillingness to correct an environmental violation may force the city to close it down, Mayor Patrick Collins says.

Collins says the restaurant, whose name isn't being disclosed at this time, has a broken grease trap and is unwilling to fix it.

"This could cause sewer backups in the area and damage our system," Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column.

"I hate that we have folks that think they don’t have to follow (Environmental Protection Agency requirements) and that we may have to shut them down," he added.

Collins, who's a small business owner himself, says he understands the restaurant's plight, but without communication and cooperation, the city will be forced to act.

