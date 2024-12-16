Natrona County health and food inspections (12/9/24–12/15/24)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to Heald most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

Dec. 9, 2024

Jennifer’s Childcare

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Kitchen sanitizer spray bottle solution too strong at 200ppm.”

Paradise Valley Christian School

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Main refrigerators are too warm; Arctic Air 55 degrees F and domestic 46 degrees F.”

Royal Inn

Violations: 2

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Smoke detector log is missing.”

Dec. 10, 2024

Hugs and Cuddles Daycare

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Dec. 11, 2024

Parlour Tattoo, The

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Dec. 12, 2024

Amethyst Ink

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

