Natrona County Football Preview

The Natrona football program has been remarkably consistent with their last losing season back in 2009. Since then, the Mustangs have played in the 4A championship game 7 times, winning 4 of them; the last one was in 2018.

This team has plenty of returning senior starters and one guy has displayed a tremendous amount of resiliency. Kayden Pharr who plays defensive end and tight end was severely burned in a flash fire earlier this year. After a long rehabilitation period, Pharr is back on the field ready for what should be a very competitive season. NC certainly will be in the 4A championship mix this season.

We talked with Pharr, quarterback Wyatt Powell and head coach Steve Harshman about the upcoming season. We do have some photos of practice to share with you so take a peek at those in our gallery below.

Get our free mobile app