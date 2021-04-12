No one was injured in a fire at a residence in Bessemer Bend early Sunday morning, according to a prepared statement from the Natrona County Fire Protection District.

Firefighters responded to the call at 5 a.m. to the structure fire in the 12000 block of El Rio Road.

No occupants or firefighters were injured.

The cause remains under investigation.

Other responding agencies included the Casper Fire-EMS Department, the Bar Nunn Fire Department, the Natrona County Road and Bridge Department, the Wyoming Medical Center and the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

