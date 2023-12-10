Natrona County Fire District Rescues Two Stuck on the Ice at Pathfinder Reservoir

Two people were stuck on ice that broke from the shore at Bishops Point on Pathfinder Reservoir on Friday, Dec. 8. Natrona County Fire District emergency crews responded to the area, both were recovered without injuries and safely returned to shore.

The agency took the time to remind residents:

"As Wyoming continues into winter with fluctuating temperatures, be sure to check ice conditions before committing out on it. While we begin experiencing more snow and freezing temperatures, lakes and ponds will continue icing over, but ice conditions are always changing. Maintain your vigilance while you’re on the ice this winter. Thank you all for your cooperation and stay safe this winter!"

