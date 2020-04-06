Natrona County COVID-19 Cases Rise to 25; Statewide Total Now 210

The Wyoming Department of Health reported mid-Monday morning that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natrona County rose by two to 25 since late Sunday.

The statewide total has risen to 210, according to the department.

The confirmed cases are in 18 of the state's 23 counties.

Laramie County has the largest number of cases at 44, followed by Teton County at 40, and Fremont County at 38.

The department, which said elsewhere on its website that the total is 207 confirmed cases, reported 52 cases have recovered.

Wyoming remains the only state with no reported deaths from the novel coronavirus.

As of Monday morning, the Wyoming Department of Health has reported the state health laboratory has completed 2,405 tests, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has completed one test, and commercial labs have completed 1,523 tests.

About 67% of cases have not required hospitalization, about 10% have required hospitalization, and about 22% are unknown.

As of Monday morning, about 31% of confirmed cases have underlying health conditions such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes; 40% have no underlying health conditions; and the rest are unknown.

About 46% of cases are female and 44% are male.

Most cases, about 20%, are in the 60-69-year age group; followed by the 40-49-year age group, or about 15%; followed by the 50-59-age group, or about 14%.

The most reported symptoms are coughing at 67%, followed by fever at 56%, and headache at 53%.

These are the cases by county:

Albany: 4.

Campbell: 9.

Carbon: 4.

Converse: 4.

Crook: 1.

Fremont: 38.

Goshen: 3.

Johnson: 8.

Laramie: 44.

Lincoln: 4.

Natrona: 25.

Park: 1.

Sheridan: 12.

Sublette: 1.

Sweetwater: 5.

Teton: 40.

Uinta: 3.

Washakie: 4.