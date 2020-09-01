Natrona County Cops Will be out This Labor Day Weekend

Law enforcement agencies in Natrona County are once again reminding the public that choosing to get behind the wheel while drunk could end with a night behind bars.

Beginning Friday and continuing through Monday, additional officers, deputies and state troopers will be on duty in Natrona County and they will show zero tolerance for drunk driving.

"We all need to do our part to keep the roads safe and highways free of impaired drivers, so that we all arrive safe for those important holiday gatherings," Mills Police Chief Bryon Preciado said in a news release.

On average, more than 10,000 people are killed each year from crashes involving alcohol.

Instead of drinking and driving, Natrona County law enforcement agencies suggest the following, safe alternatives:

Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, a taxi or ridesharing to get home

Use Natrona County Safe Ride. Simply ask your bartender or call 307-266-7233

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Natrona County law enforcement or dial 911

If you have a friend who is about to drink and drive, take their keys and make arrangements to get them home safely