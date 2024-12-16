Natrona County Arrest Log (12/13/24 – 12/16/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Cheryl Piper, 23 - Failure to Appear

Andrew Fernandez, 33 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for WSP

Kenneth Latham, 25 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench WarrantX2, Hold for WSP

Kasey Guenther, 35 - Interference, Criminal Warrant X2

Austin McMorrow, 22 - Serve Jail Time

Lisa Pullum, 60 - Camping in Restricted Area, Littering, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Allen Ekberg, 61 - Camping Restricted in the City, Littering

Benjamin Griffith, 56 - Failure to Comply, Breach of Peace, Domestic Battery

Hollie Madigan, 70 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form, Create or Devilver Counterfeit Substance

Aqua Kaiser, 24 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Maria Wilton, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Cefus Wood, 34 - Serving Weekends

Konnor Rollison, 29 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest-Interference-Hinder

Casey Cowan, 33 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Ball, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Oriana Weese, 20 -Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap

Deon Baker, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance, Compulsory Auto Insurance -1st Offense, Possession Controlled Substance

Thesha Fellon, 29 - Public Intoxication

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Bryce Steele, 25 - Trespassing, Camping in the City

Bradley Tillett, 44 - Failure to Comply

Jordan Garcia, 32 - DWUS, Possession Controlled Substance

Gary Chingman, 55 - Public Intoxication, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant

Charles Sandefer, 45 - Failure to Comply

Charles Frye, 34 - Failure to Appear, Interference

Clifford Custard, 48 - Public Intoxication

Tony Colbert, 52 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Douglas Rooney, 28 - Drive w/o Interlock - 1st Offense, Valid Driver's License

Michelle Broberg, 36 - Public Intoxication

John Hansen, 30 -Serve Jail Time

Cheryl Rhodes, 43 - Criminal Warrant

Kathleen Raffensperger, 47 - Failure to Comply

Kelly Lockwood, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Pedestrians Subject to Traffic Control Sig

Stephanie Lee, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

John Weathers, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Liberty Means, 25 - Failure to Appear

