Natrona County Arrest Log (12/13/24 – 12/16/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
Cheryl Piper, 23 - Failure to Appear
Andrew Fernandez, 33 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant, Hold for WSP
Kenneth Latham, 25 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench WarrantX2, Hold for WSP
Kasey Guenther, 35 - Interference, Criminal Warrant X2
Austin McMorrow, 22 - Serve Jail Time
Lisa Pullum, 60 - Camping in Restricted Area, Littering, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Allen Ekberg, 61 - Camping Restricted in the City, Littering
Benjamin Griffith, 56 - Failure to Comply, Breach of Peace, Domestic Battery
Hollie Madigan, 70 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form, Create or Devilver Counterfeit Substance
Aqua Kaiser, 24 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
Maria Wilton, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Cefus Wood, 34 - Serving Weekends
Konnor Rollison, 29 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest-Interference-Hinder
Casey Cowan, 33 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Hold for Probation and Parole
Michael Ball, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole
Oriana Weese, 20 -Possession Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap
Deon Baker, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance, Compulsory Auto Insurance -1st Offense, Possession Controlled Substance
Thesha Fellon, 29 - Public Intoxication
Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
Bryce Steele, 25 - Trespassing, Camping in the City
Bradley Tillett, 44 - Failure to Comply
Jordan Garcia, 32 - DWUS, Possession Controlled Substance
Gary Chingman, 55 - Public Intoxication, Possession Controlled Substance - Plant
Charles Sandefer, 45 - Failure to Comply
Charles Frye, 34 - Failure to Appear, Interference
Clifford Custard, 48 - Public Intoxication
Tony Colbert, 52 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Douglas Rooney, 28 - Drive w/o Interlock - 1st Offense, Valid Driver's License
Michelle Broberg, 36 - Public Intoxication
John Hansen, 30 -Serve Jail Time
Cheryl Rhodes, 43 - Criminal Warrant
Kathleen Raffensperger, 47 - Failure to Comply
Kelly Lockwood, 45 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Pedestrians Subject to Traffic Control Sig
Stephanie Lee, 40 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
John Weathers, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
Liberty Means, 25 - Failure to Appear
See past arrest logs here.
