Natrona Beats Thunder Basin to Improve to 5-3 in 4A

If the Natrona football team had thoughts of getting a home playoff game in 4A, it really came down to last Friday's game against 6-1 Thunder Basin. The Mustangs entered the game at 4-3 and would need a win and then some help on the last week of the regular season in order to get the 4th seed. NC can still get the 5th seed after this week's action win or lose.

Nc exploded in the 2nd quarter with three touchdowns as Wyatt Powell had a 4 run and a 69-yard gallop to the end zone. He followed that one up with a 17-yard touchdown run so that was a very productive quarter for that young man, Powell finished with 168 yards and the Mustangs got a 3rd quarter TD from Kaeden Wilcox to bump their lead to 28.

Thunder Basin had a couple of 4th quarter scores; the first one came from Isaiah Halliburton with a 17-yard catch for 6 and then Ryan Jordan caught a TD ball that covered 35 yards but NC wins it 28-14. The Bolts are now 6-2 and will meet Sheridan on Friday to cap the regular season, Thunder Basin will be seeded either 2, 3, or 4 in the postseason. Natrona will wrap up the regular season by taking on Cheyenne South.

We do have some great pictures from that game in Gillette on Friday courtesy of Libby Ngo in our gallery. Enjoy!

Libby Ngo

