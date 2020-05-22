NATO Envoys Weigh US Pullout From Military Overflight Pact

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO ambassadors are meeting Friday to weigh U.S. plans to pull out of an international treaty allowing reconnaissance flights over more than 30 countries.

Washington has signaled that it will withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty in six months, citing Russian violations, although President Donald Trump has hinted he could reverse the decision.

NATO's European allies are keen to keep the treaty intact. They conduct many of the observation flights.

Germany's foreign minister concedes that Russia is not living up to its commitments, but he says "this does not justify a withdrawal.”