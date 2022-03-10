Senate Gives Final Approval to Ukraine Aid, Huge Budget Bill

Senate Gives Final Approval to Ukraine Aid, Huge Budget Bill

Mark Wilson, Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has given final congressional approval to a $13.6 billion emergency package of military and humanitarian aid for besieged Ukraine and its European allies.

Get our free mobile app

The money hitched a ride on a $1.5 trillion, government-wide spending bill that’s five months late but loaded with political prizes for both parties.

Senate passage Thursday night was by a 68-31 bipartisan margin.

Democrats and Republicans have battled this election year over rising inflation, energy policy and lingering pandemic restrictions.

But they’ve rallied behind sending aid to Ukraine, whose stubborn resilience against Russia has been inspirational for many voters.

The 10 Commandments of Casper, WY

Although it's not a sin if you break any of these 10 commandments, you might get booted out of town.
Filed Under: ap news, Associated Press, congress, Europe, NATO, president biden, Russia, senate, Spending Bill, Ukraine
Categories: Associated Press, News
Back To Top