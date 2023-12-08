National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Weather Outlook for Central Wyoming

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Central Wyoming.

Winds will be strong and gusty on Saturday night into the day on Sunday with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.

Light snow is possible for the area with a 20% chance of precipitation predicted for Friday night.

The weekend looks like it will be sunny with high temps in the 40s, low temps dropping to 21 degrees on Saturday night.

