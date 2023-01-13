Mother of Slain Idaho Student Shares Emotional Update On Family

A touching Facebook post on January 11, from Stacy Chapin the mother of Ethan Chapin one of the four students from the University of Idaho that were murdered on November 13 talks about the journey they've been on since that horrible day.

She says "We've spent the last eight weeks, besides the obvious, focused on Maizie and Hunter." Their other two children also attend the University of Idaho and went back to school this week "Hunter was very glad to be back at the fraternity and Maizie was warming up to the idea but it was so good to hear all of the girls squeal with delight upon seeing her".

One Facebook user complimented her and said "I like your point about not choosing to give your energy to anger"

As for an update from Stacy, she said that they've "met with prosecutors, handled media (hopefully respectfully), managed, grieved, talked, and continue to try and process our new normal" she continued with "we spend no time being angry. That would be energy not well spent and it still wouldn't change the outcome"

For those who didn't know Ethan, she gave us a look at who he was as a person "he loved unconditionally, he was loyal to all, he was inclusive, carefree, happy, just the best person you could ever meet." If you're like me it sounds like he was a pretty special person, they all were amazing young adults who were taken from us way too early.

She ends with "your kindness and support means the world to us".

