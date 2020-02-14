Montana Wildlife Commission Tightens Wolf, Elk Hunting Rules

MISSOULA, Mont. (Missoulian) — Wildlife officials in Montana have increased hunting regulations on wolf and elk near Yellowstone National Park.

The Missoulian reported Thursday that the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission tightened wolf hunting rules and reduced elk-hunting seasons.

Commission officials say regulations included reducing wolf hunting quotas to one per person in each district near Yellowstone National Park and shortening elk shouldering seasons by a month in some districts in central Montana.

The state uses shoulder seasons to extend hunting seasons beyond the five-week general period and bring local elk populations closer to population targets.