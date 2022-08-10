US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections

US sued in bid to force decision on Rockies wolf protections

M. Zonderling, Unsplash

Wildlife advocates are suing federal officials after they missed a deadline to decide if protections for wolves should be restored across the northern U.S. Rocky Mountains. Republican-led states in the region have made it easier to kill the predators.

That's raised worries that wolf numbers could be reduced to unsustainable levels. The Biden administration said in a preliminary finding last September that protections for wolves may need to be restored.

A final determination was due June 1. The Humane Society of the United States and Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Montana to order officials to make a decision.

Get our free mobile app

 

Read more details on the story here. 

 

 

Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show

The White Wolf Saloon, Douglas Wyoming

Filed Under: Rocky Mountain Wolves, wildlife advocates, Wolf Conservation, wolf hunting
Categories: Associated Press
Back To Top