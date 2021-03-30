Wyoming Lawmakers Move Ahead With Proposed Coal Lawsuit Fund

Wyoming lawmakers have advanced a proposal to set up a fund to sue states that move away from using coal to generate electricity.

A bill to establish a $1.2 million legal fund in the top coal-mining state advanced without objection Tuesday to a final vote in the state Senate in the days ahead.

The bill earlier passed the state House 53-7. Around 40% of the nation’s coal used in power plants comes from the Powder River Basin of Wyoming and Montana.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports coal production has been declining as utilities switch to gas, wind and solar power.